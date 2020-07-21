All apartments in San Antonio
6162 Little Brandywine Crk
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

6162 Little Brandywine Crk

6162 Little Brandywine Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6162 Little Brandywine Creek, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4984601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6162 Little Brandywine Crk have any available units?
6162 Little Brandywine Crk doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6162 Little Brandywine Crk have?
Some of 6162 Little Brandywine Crk's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6162 Little Brandywine Crk currently offering any rent specials?
6162 Little Brandywine Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6162 Little Brandywine Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6162 Little Brandywine Crk is pet friendly.
Does 6162 Little Brandywine Crk offer parking?
Yes, 6162 Little Brandywine Crk offers parking.
Does 6162 Little Brandywine Crk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6162 Little Brandywine Crk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6162 Little Brandywine Crk have a pool?
Yes, 6162 Little Brandywine Crk has a pool.
Does 6162 Little Brandywine Crk have accessible units?
No, 6162 Little Brandywine Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 6162 Little Brandywine Crk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6162 Little Brandywine Crk has units with dishwashers.
