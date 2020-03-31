6155 Little Brandywine Creek, San Antonio, TX 78233 Valley Forge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, close to IH-35 and 1604 Interchange. Open Floor plan extra large garage No Carpet here! Bath tubs just replace 12/18 ** IF view within the NEXT WEEK a cleaning crew should have it cleaned and ready for move-in ASAP.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
