Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
615 BYRNES DR
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 BYRNES DR
615 Byrnes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
615 Byrnes Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRESHLY UPDATED FEATURING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, BUSLINES, HWYS, AND FT. SAM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 BYRNES DR have any available units?
615 BYRNES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 615 BYRNES DR have?
Some of 615 BYRNES DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 615 BYRNES DR currently offering any rent specials?
615 BYRNES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 BYRNES DR pet-friendly?
No, 615 BYRNES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 615 BYRNES DR offer parking?
Yes, 615 BYRNES DR offers parking.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have a pool?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not have a pool.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have accessible units?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
