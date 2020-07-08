All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 615 BYRNES DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
615 BYRNES DR
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

615 BYRNES DR

615 Byrnes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Willshire Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

615 Byrnes Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRESHLY UPDATED FEATURING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, BUSLINES, HWYS, AND FT. SAM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 BYRNES DR have any available units?
615 BYRNES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 BYRNES DR have?
Some of 615 BYRNES DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 BYRNES DR currently offering any rent specials?
615 BYRNES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 BYRNES DR pet-friendly?
No, 615 BYRNES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 615 BYRNES DR offer parking?
Yes, 615 BYRNES DR offers parking.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have a pool?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not have a pool.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have accessible units?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 615 BYRNES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 BYRNES DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio