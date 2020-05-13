All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

6134 Cedar Valley Dr

6134 Cedar Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6134 Cedar Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
3 bedroom 1bath. Newly renovated - Property Id: 91029

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91029
Property Id 91029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5408474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have any available units?
6134 Cedar Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have?
Some of 6134 Cedar Valley Dr's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 Cedar Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Cedar Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Cedar Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
