Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6134 Cedar Valley Dr
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6134 Cedar Valley Dr
6134 Cedar Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6134 Cedar Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1bath. Newly renovated - Property Id: 91029
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91029
Property Id 91029
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5408474)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have any available units?
6134 Cedar Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have?
Some of 6134 Cedar Valley Dr's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6134 Cedar Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Cedar Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Cedar Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Cedar Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Cedar Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
