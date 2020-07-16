All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
6130 Feather Nest Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:47 PM

6130 Feather Nest Lane

6130 Feather Nest Lane · (210) 582-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
6130 Feather Nest Lane, San Antonio, TX 78233
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 Feather Nest Lane have any available units?
6130 Feather Nest Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6130 Feather Nest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6130 Feather Nest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 Feather Nest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6130 Feather Nest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6130 Feather Nest Lane offer parking?
No, 6130 Feather Nest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6130 Feather Nest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 Feather Nest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 Feather Nest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6130 Feather Nest Lane has a pool.
Does 6130 Feather Nest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6130 Feather Nest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 Feather Nest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6130 Feather Nest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6130 Feather Nest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6130 Feather Nest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
