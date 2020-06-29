6127 Fox Creek St

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 baths home located in the NE side - Property Id: 283911
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1288 sqft home located in the NE side of town. Open floorplan, upgraded bathrooms, large master, and secondary bedroom, backyard with an oversized deck, great for entertaining. Easy access to 1604 & I-35 with tons of shopping, entertainment & restaurants. Walking distance to elementary school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283911
Property Id 283911
(RLNE5794615)