San Antonio, TX
6127 Fox Creek St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

6127 Fox Creek St

San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

6127 Fox Creek, San Antonio, TX 78247
Fox Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 baths home located in the NE side - Property Id: 283911

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1288 sqft home located in the NE side of town. Open floorplan, upgraded bathrooms, large master, and secondary bedroom, backyard with an oversized deck, great for entertaining. Easy access to 1604 & I-35 with tons of shopping, entertainment & restaurants. Walking distance to elementary school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283911
Property Id 283911

(RLNE5794615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Fox Creek St have any available units?
6127 Fox Creek St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 Fox Creek St have?
Some of 6127 Fox Creek St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 Fox Creek St currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Fox Creek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Fox Creek St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6127 Fox Creek St is pet friendly.
Does 6127 Fox Creek St offer parking?
No, 6127 Fox Creek St does not offer parking.
Does 6127 Fox Creek St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 Fox Creek St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Fox Creek St have a pool?
No, 6127 Fox Creek St does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Fox Creek St have accessible units?
No, 6127 Fox Creek St does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Fox Creek St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 Fox Creek St has units with dishwashers.

