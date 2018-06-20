All apartments in San Antonio
6127 Bright Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6127 Bright Valley Drive

6127 Bright Valley · No Longer Available
Location

6127 Bright Valley, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,528 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Bright Valley Drive have any available units?
6127 Bright Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 Bright Valley Drive have?
Some of 6127 Bright Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 Bright Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Bright Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Bright Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6127 Bright Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6127 Bright Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Bright Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 6127 Bright Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 Bright Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Bright Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 6127 Bright Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Bright Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6127 Bright Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Bright Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6127 Bright Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
