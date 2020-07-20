All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

6126 Pow Wow Dr

6126 Pow Wow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6126 Pow Wow Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 Pow Wow Dr have any available units?
6126 Pow Wow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6126 Pow Wow Dr have?
Some of 6126 Pow Wow Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 Pow Wow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6126 Pow Wow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 Pow Wow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6126 Pow Wow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6126 Pow Wow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6126 Pow Wow Dr offers parking.
Does 6126 Pow Wow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 Pow Wow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 Pow Wow Dr have a pool?
No, 6126 Pow Wow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6126 Pow Wow Dr have accessible units?
No, 6126 Pow Wow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 Pow Wow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 Pow Wow Dr has units with dishwashers.
