All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6123 Plumbago Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6123 Plumbago Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6123 Plumbago Place

6123 Plumbago Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6123 Plumbago Place, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
USE PROMO CODE DREAMHOME TO WAIVE YOUR APPLICATION FEE(S) FOR A LIMITED TIME. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Plumbago Place have any available units?
6123 Plumbago Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6123 Plumbago Place currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Plumbago Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Plumbago Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 Plumbago Place is pet friendly.
Does 6123 Plumbago Place offer parking?
No, 6123 Plumbago Place does not offer parking.
Does 6123 Plumbago Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 Plumbago Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Plumbago Place have a pool?
No, 6123 Plumbago Place does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Plumbago Place have accessible units?
No, 6123 Plumbago Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Plumbago Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 Plumbago Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 Plumbago Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6123 Plumbago Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio