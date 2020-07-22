6122 Celtic - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3bdr, 2.5bth townhome in gated community. No carpets! Wood laminate floors and ceramic tile, fresh paint. Cozy and subtle backyard with enough sun and shade for entertaining or days enjoyment. Very clean and ready for move-in! Includes water softener, Washer and dryer and Nest thermostat for your convenience. USAA & Medical area, easy access to major freeways and Universities. Rent includes water softener, washer / dryer and refrigerator

Rent: $1300

Security Deposit: $1300

Cleaning Fee: $300

Pet Deposit $450

Application Fee $65 18 years and older