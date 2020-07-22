All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6122 Celtic - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6122 Celtic - 1
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

6122 Celtic - 1

6122 Celtic · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6122 Celtic, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3bdr, 2.5bth townhome in gated community. No carpets! Wood laminate floors and ceramic tile, fresh paint. Cozy and subtle backyard with enough sun and shade for entertaining or days enjoyment. Very clean and ready for move-in! Includes water softener, Washer and dryer and Nest thermostat for your convenience. USAA & Medical area, easy access to major freeways and Universities. Rent includes water softener, washer / dryer and refrigerator
Rent: $1300
Security Deposit: $1300
Cleaning Fee: $300
Pet Deposit $450
Application Fee $65 18 years and older

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Celtic - 1 have any available units?
6122 Celtic - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6122 Celtic - 1 have?
Some of 6122 Celtic - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Celtic - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Celtic - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Celtic - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Celtic - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Celtic - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Celtic - 1 offers parking.
Does 6122 Celtic - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6122 Celtic - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Celtic - 1 have a pool?
No, 6122 Celtic - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Celtic - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6122 Celtic - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Celtic - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6122 Celtic - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio