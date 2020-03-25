All apartments in San Antonio
6119 Joes Farm

6119 Joes Farm · No Longer Available
Location

6119 Joes Farm, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. When on your self tour be sure to check out the covered patio! All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 Joes Farm have any available units?
6119 Joes Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6119 Joes Farm currently offering any rent specials?
6119 Joes Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 Joes Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 Joes Farm is pet friendly.
Does 6119 Joes Farm offer parking?
No, 6119 Joes Farm does not offer parking.
Does 6119 Joes Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 Joes Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 Joes Farm have a pool?
No, 6119 Joes Farm does not have a pool.
Does 6119 Joes Farm have accessible units?
No, 6119 Joes Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 Joes Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 6119 Joes Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 Joes Farm have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 Joes Farm does not have units with air conditioning.
