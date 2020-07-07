All apartments in San Antonio
Location

6118 Pow Wow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Pow Wow Drive have any available units?
6118 Pow Wow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6118 Pow Wow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Pow Wow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Pow Wow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 Pow Wow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6118 Pow Wow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6118 Pow Wow Drive offers parking.
Does 6118 Pow Wow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Pow Wow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Pow Wow Drive have a pool?
No, 6118 Pow Wow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Pow Wow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6118 Pow Wow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Pow Wow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 Pow Wow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 Pow Wow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 Pow Wow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

