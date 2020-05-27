All apartments in San Antonio
6115 Agoura Hvn

6115 Agoura Haven · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Agoura Haven, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Pristine, 4 month old Bella Vista home in Meadow Park~Tile flooring in the living, dining, & kitchen~Study off of the foyer~Granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar, range hood that vents outside~Master bedroom downstairs & has a bay window, ceiling fan, walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower~3 spacious bedrooms & a gameroom upstairs~Covered patio & nice landscaping~Cul-de-sac lot & spacious side yard gives extra privacy~Easy commute to Ft. Sam Houston~Small pets only~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Agoura Hvn have any available units?
6115 Agoura Hvn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 Agoura Hvn have?
Some of 6115 Agoura Hvn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 Agoura Hvn currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Agoura Hvn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Agoura Hvn pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 Agoura Hvn is pet friendly.
Does 6115 Agoura Hvn offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Agoura Hvn does offer parking.
Does 6115 Agoura Hvn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Agoura Hvn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Agoura Hvn have a pool?
No, 6115 Agoura Hvn does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Agoura Hvn have accessible units?
No, 6115 Agoura Hvn does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Agoura Hvn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 Agoura Hvn has units with dishwashers.
