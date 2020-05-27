6115 Agoura Hvn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Pristine, 4 month old Bella Vista home in Meadow Park~Tile flooring in the living, dining, & kitchen~Study off of the foyer~Granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar, range hood that vents outside~Master bedroom downstairs & has a bay window, ceiling fan, walk-in closet~Master bath has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower~3 spacious bedrooms & a gameroom upstairs~Covered patio & nice landscaping~Cul-de-sac lot & spacious side yard gives extra privacy~Easy commute to Ft. Sam Houston~Small pets only~