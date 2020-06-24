All apartments in San Antonio
Location

6114 Pow Wow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Pow Wow Dr have any available units?
6114 Pow Wow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6114 Pow Wow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Pow Wow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Pow Wow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6114 Pow Wow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6114 Pow Wow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6114 Pow Wow Dr offers parking.
Does 6114 Pow Wow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Pow Wow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Pow Wow Dr have a pool?
No, 6114 Pow Wow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Pow Wow Dr have accessible units?
No, 6114 Pow Wow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Pow Wow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 Pow Wow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 Pow Wow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 Pow Wow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
