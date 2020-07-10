All apartments in San Antonio
6114 Lakefront
6114 Lakefront

6114 Lakefront · No Longer Available
Location

6114 Lakefront, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in Foster Meadows has everything to offer! From the functional floor plan to the designer features like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, modern counter tops and ample cabinetry. So, favorite meals can be prepared upon move in! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Lakefront have any available units?
6114 Lakefront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6114 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Lakefront pet-friendly?
Yes, 6114 Lakefront is pet friendly.
Does 6114 Lakefront offer parking?
No, 6114 Lakefront does not offer parking.
Does 6114 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Lakefront have a pool?
No, 6114 Lakefront does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 6114 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 Lakefront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 Lakefront does not have units with air conditioning.

