Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
611 ELLOR DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
611 ELLOR DR
611 Ellor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
611 Ellor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Loma Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 w/extra room that can be used as 3rd bedroom(no closet) or second living area. Completely redone inside!! Tile throughout, bathroom, and counters in kitchen. All like new! Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 ELLOR DR have any available units?
611 ELLOR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 611 ELLOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
611 ELLOR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 ELLOR DR pet-friendly?
No, 611 ELLOR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 611 ELLOR DR offer parking?
No, 611 ELLOR DR does not offer parking.
Does 611 ELLOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 ELLOR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 ELLOR DR have a pool?
No, 611 ELLOR DR does not have a pool.
Does 611 ELLOR DR have accessible units?
No, 611 ELLOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 611 ELLOR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 ELLOR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 ELLOR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 ELLOR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
