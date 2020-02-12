All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

611 BARCHESTER DR

611 Barchester · No Longer Available
Location

611 Barchester, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home 2171 sq ft plus sunroom. Large Bedrooms, No carpet and great yard to enjoy. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 BARCHESTER DR have any available units?
611 BARCHESTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 611 BARCHESTER DR currently offering any rent specials?
611 BARCHESTER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 BARCHESTER DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 BARCHESTER DR is pet friendly.
Does 611 BARCHESTER DR offer parking?
Yes, 611 BARCHESTER DR offers parking.
Does 611 BARCHESTER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 BARCHESTER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 BARCHESTER DR have a pool?
No, 611 BARCHESTER DR does not have a pool.
Does 611 BARCHESTER DR have accessible units?
No, 611 BARCHESTER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 611 BARCHESTER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 BARCHESTER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 BARCHESTER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 BARCHESTER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
