Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6109 APPLE VALLEY DR
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:57 AM
6109 APPLE VALLEY DR
6109 Apple Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6109 Apple Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE, WITH EASY ACCESS TO 410/90 CLOSE TO LACKLAND AFB, TOYOTA, TRADERS VILLIAGE, SHOPPING NEAR BY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR have any available units?
6109 APPLE VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6109 APPLE VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 APPLE VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
