Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6107 Willowridge
6107 Willowridge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6107 Willowridge, San Antonio, TX 78249
Tanglewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tanglewood - BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT. LARGE COVERED PATIO. FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT.
(RLNE2657853)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6107 Willowridge have any available units?
6107 Willowridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6107 Willowridge currently offering any rent specials?
6107 Willowridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 Willowridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6107 Willowridge is pet friendly.
Does 6107 Willowridge offer parking?
No, 6107 Willowridge does not offer parking.
Does 6107 Willowridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 Willowridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 Willowridge have a pool?
No, 6107 Willowridge does not have a pool.
Does 6107 Willowridge have accessible units?
No, 6107 Willowridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 Willowridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 Willowridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 Willowridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 Willowridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
