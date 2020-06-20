All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:43 PM

6102 Lakefront

6102 Lakefront · (210) 582-5787
Location

6102 Lakefront, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in Foster Meadows has everything to offer! From the functional floor plan to the designer features like a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, modern counter tops and ample cabinetry. So, favorite meals can be prepared upon move in! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Lakefront have any available units?
6102 Lakefront has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6102 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Lakefront isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Lakefront pet-friendly?
Yes, 6102 Lakefront is pet friendly.
Does 6102 Lakefront offer parking?
No, 6102 Lakefront does not offer parking.
Does 6102 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Lakefront have a pool?
No, 6102 Lakefront does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 6102 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
No, 6102 Lakefront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
No, 6102 Lakefront does not have units with air conditioning.
