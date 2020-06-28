610 Barbe St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Unparalleled historic home in King William Dist. Short term fully furnished opt available. Old charm preserved through restored original hardwood floors & millwork. Recent updates inc. smart home features, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, ductwork & insulation. Elegant kitchen feat. black stainless-steel app., custom cabinetry & quartz counters, subway tile backsplash. Stunning master bath inc. walk-in shower, water closet and dual vanities. Take a walk dwntwn or enjoy the skyline & tower view from front porch