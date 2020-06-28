All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 13 2019

610 Barbe St

610 Barbe Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 Barbe Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unparalleled historic home in King William Dist. Short term fully furnished opt available. Old charm preserved through restored original hardwood floors & millwork. Recent updates inc. smart home features, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, ductwork & insulation. Elegant kitchen feat. black stainless-steel app., custom cabinetry & quartz counters, subway tile backsplash. Stunning master bath inc. walk-in shower, water closet and dual vanities. Take a walk dwntwn or enjoy the skyline & tower view from front porch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Barbe St have any available units?
610 Barbe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Barbe St have?
Some of 610 Barbe St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Barbe St currently offering any rent specials?
610 Barbe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Barbe St pet-friendly?
No, 610 Barbe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 610 Barbe St offer parking?
No, 610 Barbe St does not offer parking.
Does 610 Barbe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Barbe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Barbe St have a pool?
No, 610 Barbe St does not have a pool.
Does 610 Barbe St have accessible units?
No, 610 Barbe St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Barbe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Barbe St does not have units with dishwashers.
