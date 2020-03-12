Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
609 S. Hackberry
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
609 S. Hackberry
609 S Hackberry
·
No Longer Available
Location
609 S Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78203
Downtown San Antonio
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled Cute house close Alamo Dome - Recently remodeled 2 Bed room, 1 Bath. Bright and open. Just around the corner from the Alamo Dome. Easy access to 3 highways
(RLNE5111207)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 S. Hackberry have any available units?
609 S. Hackberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 609 S. Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
609 S. Hackberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S. Hackberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 S. Hackberry is pet friendly.
Does 609 S. Hackberry offer parking?
No, 609 S. Hackberry does not offer parking.
Does 609 S. Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S. Hackberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S. Hackberry have a pool?
No, 609 S. Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 609 S. Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 609 S. Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S. Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S. Hackberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 S. Hackberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 S. Hackberry does not have units with air conditioning.
