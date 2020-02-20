Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
607 Saint James
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 27
607 Saint James
607 Saint James
·
No Longer Available
Location
607 Saint James, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5042377)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 Saint James have any available units?
607 Saint James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 607 Saint James currently offering any rent specials?
607 Saint James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Saint James pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Saint James is pet friendly.
Does 607 Saint James offer parking?
No, 607 Saint James does not offer parking.
Does 607 Saint James have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Saint James does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Saint James have a pool?
No, 607 Saint James does not have a pool.
Does 607 Saint James have accessible units?
No, 607 Saint James does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Saint James have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Saint James does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Saint James have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Saint James does not have units with air conditioning.
