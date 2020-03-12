All apartments in San Antonio
607 River Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

607 River Rd

607 River Road · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 River Road, San Antonio, TX 78212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 River Rd · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
LUXURY RIVERFRONT CONTEMPORARY - Gorgeously-Updated Contemporary Home Overlooking the San Antonio River * Exclusive Location, Walk or Bike to The Pearl, Trinity University, SA Zoo, Brackenridge Park, Witte Museum, & More * Home Remodeled by Local Architect w/ High-End Finishes Throughout * 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath w/ Huge Upstairs Library/Office Showcasing Clerestory Windows & 11.5 Ceilings * Watch the Ducks Along the River from 2nd Floor Screened Patio & Office * Showroom-Quality Finishes in Bathrooms, Laundry Upstairs w/ Storage in Loft Area * Private Patio, 1-Car Garage & Circular Drive * Pets Case-by-Case

(RLNE4885202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 River Rd have any available units?
607 River Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 River Rd have?
Some of 607 River Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
607 River Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 607 River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 607 River Rd does offer parking.
Does 607 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 River Rd have a pool?
No, 607 River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 607 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 607 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 607 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
