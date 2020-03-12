607 River Rd

Amenities
LUXURY RIVERFRONT CONTEMPORARY - Gorgeously-Updated Contemporary Home Overlooking the San Antonio River * Exclusive Location, Walk or Bike to The Pearl, Trinity University, SA Zoo, Brackenridge Park, Witte Museum, & More * Home Remodeled by Local Architect w/ High-End Finishes Throughout * 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath w/ Huge Upstairs Library/Office Showcasing Clerestory Windows & 11.5 Ceilings * Watch the Ducks Along the River from 2nd Floor Screened Patio & Office * Showroom-Quality Finishes in Bathrooms, Laundry Upstairs w/ Storage in Loft Area * Private Patio, 1-Car Garage & Circular Drive * Pets Case-by-Case
(RLNE4885202)