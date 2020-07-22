Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6054 GLACIER SUN DR
Last updated December 31 2019
6054 GLACIER SUN DR
6054 Glacier Sun Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6054 Glacier Sun Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for move-in. Stainless oven/stove and dishwasher, granite counter-tops New flooring throughout and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6054 GLACIER SUN DR have any available units?
6054 GLACIER SUN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6054 GLACIER SUN DR have?
Some of 6054 GLACIER SUN DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6054 GLACIER SUN DR currently offering any rent specials?
6054 GLACIER SUN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6054 GLACIER SUN DR pet-friendly?
No, 6054 GLACIER SUN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6054 GLACIER SUN DR offer parking?
No, 6054 GLACIER SUN DR does not offer parking.
Does 6054 GLACIER SUN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6054 GLACIER SUN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6054 GLACIER SUN DR have a pool?
No, 6054 GLACIER SUN DR does not have a pool.
Does 6054 GLACIER SUN DR have accessible units?
No, 6054 GLACIER SUN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6054 GLACIER SUN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6054 GLACIER SUN DR has units with dishwashers.
