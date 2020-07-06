---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b01b96084 ---- 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, close to St. Mary\'s university, schools, shopping and dining. Home has tile flooring and central AC. Application Fee-$50 per adult Admin. Fee -$150
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Ellor Dr. have any available units?
605 Ellor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.