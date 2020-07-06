All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

605 Ellor Dr.

605 Ellor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Ellor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Loma Park

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b01b96084 ---- 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex, close to St. Mary\'s university, schools, shopping and dining. Home has tile flooring and central AC. Application Fee-$50 per adult Admin. Fee -$150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Ellor Dr. have any available units?
605 Ellor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 605 Ellor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
605 Ellor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Ellor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 605 Ellor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 605 Ellor Dr. offer parking?
No, 605 Ellor Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 605 Ellor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Ellor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Ellor Dr. have a pool?
No, 605 Ellor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 605 Ellor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 605 Ellor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Ellor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Ellor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Ellor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 Ellor Dr. has units with air conditioning.

