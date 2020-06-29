All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

6030 Poesta

6030 Poesta · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Poesta, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Poesta have any available units?
6030 Poesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6030 Poesta currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Poesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Poesta pet-friendly?
No, 6030 Poesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6030 Poesta offer parking?
Yes, 6030 Poesta offers parking.
Does 6030 Poesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 Poesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Poesta have a pool?
No, 6030 Poesta does not have a pool.
Does 6030 Poesta have accessible units?
No, 6030 Poesta does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 Poesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 Poesta has units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 Poesta have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 Poesta does not have units with air conditioning.

