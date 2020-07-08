Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6022 CELTIC
6022 Celtic
No Longer Available
Location
6022 Celtic, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love this charming, 2-story townhome with space for entertaining. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with a 1-stall garage will give you generous space to move about.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6022 CELTIC have any available units?
6022 CELTIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6022 CELTIC currently offering any rent specials?
6022 CELTIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 CELTIC pet-friendly?
No, 6022 CELTIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6022 CELTIC offer parking?
Yes, 6022 CELTIC offers parking.
Does 6022 CELTIC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 CELTIC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 CELTIC have a pool?
No, 6022 CELTIC does not have a pool.
Does 6022 CELTIC have accessible units?
No, 6022 CELTIC does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 CELTIC have units with dishwashers?
No, 6022 CELTIC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 CELTIC have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 CELTIC does not have units with air conditioning.
