Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:23 AM

6019 Karly Way

6019 Karly Way · No Longer Available
Location

6019 Karly Way, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $80/month. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125 every 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Karly Way have any available units?
6019 Karly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Karly Way have?
Some of 6019 Karly Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Karly Way currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Karly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Karly Way pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Karly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6019 Karly Way offer parking?
Yes, 6019 Karly Way offers parking.
Does 6019 Karly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Karly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Karly Way have a pool?
No, 6019 Karly Way does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Karly Way have accessible units?
No, 6019 Karly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Karly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 Karly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
