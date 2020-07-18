6019 Karly Way

Amenities

granite counters garage air conditioning carpet

Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $80/month. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125 every 6 months.