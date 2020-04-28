All apartments in San Antonio
6018 Poesta
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

6018 Poesta

6018 Poesta · No Longer Available
Location

6018 Poesta, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Poesta have any available units?
6018 Poesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 Poesta have?
Some of 6018 Poesta's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Poesta currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Poesta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Poesta pet-friendly?
No, 6018 Poesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6018 Poesta offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Poesta does offer parking.
Does 6018 Poesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Poesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Poesta have a pool?
No, 6018 Poesta does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Poesta have accessible units?
No, 6018 Poesta does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Poesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 Poesta has units with dishwashers.
