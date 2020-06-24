All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:09 PM

6015 Jax Way

6015 Jax Way · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Jax Way, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Jax Way have any available units?
6015 Jax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6015 Jax Way currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Jax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Jax Way pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Jax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6015 Jax Way offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Jax Way offers parking.
Does 6015 Jax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Jax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Jax Way have a pool?
No, 6015 Jax Way does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Jax Way have accessible units?
No, 6015 Jax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Jax Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Jax Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Jax Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6015 Jax Way has units with air conditioning.
