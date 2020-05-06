All apartments in San Antonio
6014 Poesta
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

6014 Poesta

6014 Poesta · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Poesta, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Poesta have any available units?
6014 Poesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6014 Poesta currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Poesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Poesta pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Poesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6014 Poesta offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Poesta offers parking.
Does 6014 Poesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Poesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Poesta have a pool?
No, 6014 Poesta does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Poesta have accessible units?
No, 6014 Poesta does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Poesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Poesta has units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Poesta have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Poesta does not have units with air conditioning.
