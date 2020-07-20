6014 DEWDROP LN

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

HOUSE IS FOR SALE AND FOR LEASE! Wood & tile floors line the floors, & lead to a spacious & open-concept kitchen & living room arranged to focus on a beautiful flagstone fireplace. Luxurious bathrooms throughout the home will make sure that residents & guests are as comfortable as possible. The real gift is space as the large lot ensures privacy, as well as plenty of room for the included playset, storage shed, & any other outdoor fun you may want to add. Paid off solar panels are a plus