Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

6014 DEWDROP LN

6014 Dewdrop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Dewdrop Lane, San Antonio, TX 78109

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE IS FOR SALE AND FOR LEASE! Wood & tile floors line the floors, & lead to a spacious & open-concept kitchen & living room arranged to focus on a beautiful flagstone fireplace. Luxurious bathrooms throughout the home will make sure that residents & guests are as comfortable as possible. The real gift is space as the large lot ensures privacy, as well as plenty of room for the included playset, storage shed, & any other outdoor fun you may want to add. Paid off solar panels are a plus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 DEWDROP LN have any available units?
6014 DEWDROP LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6014 DEWDROP LN currently offering any rent specials?
6014 DEWDROP LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 DEWDROP LN pet-friendly?
No, 6014 DEWDROP LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6014 DEWDROP LN offer parking?
Yes, 6014 DEWDROP LN offers parking.
Does 6014 DEWDROP LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 DEWDROP LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 DEWDROP LN have a pool?
No, 6014 DEWDROP LN does not have a pool.
Does 6014 DEWDROP LN have accessible units?
No, 6014 DEWDROP LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 DEWDROP LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 DEWDROP LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 DEWDROP LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 DEWDROP LN does not have units with air conditioning.
