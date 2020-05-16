All apartments in San Antonio
6011 Bear Meadow

6011 Bear Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Bear Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Bear Meadow have any available units?
6011 Bear Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6011 Bear Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Bear Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Bear Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Bear Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Bear Meadow offer parking?
No, 6011 Bear Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 6011 Bear Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Bear Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Bear Meadow have a pool?
No, 6011 Bear Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Bear Meadow have accessible units?
No, 6011 Bear Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Bear Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Bear Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Bear Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 Bear Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
