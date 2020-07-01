All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6011 Bear Branch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6011 Bear Branch Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

6011 Bear Branch Drive

6011 Bear Branch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6011 Bear Branch, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Bear Branch Drive have any available units?
6011 Bear Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6011 Bear Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Bear Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Bear Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Bear Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Bear Branch Drive offer parking?
No, 6011 Bear Branch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6011 Bear Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Bear Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Bear Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 6011 Bear Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Bear Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6011 Bear Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Bear Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Bear Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Bear Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 Bear Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio