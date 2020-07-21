All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6003 Wisteria Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6003 Wisteria Hill
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

6003 Wisteria Hill

6003 Wisteria Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6003 Wisteria Hill, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Wisteria Hill have any available units?
6003 Wisteria Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6003 Wisteria Hill currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Wisteria Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Wisteria Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 Wisteria Hill is pet friendly.
Does 6003 Wisteria Hill offer parking?
No, 6003 Wisteria Hill does not offer parking.
Does 6003 Wisteria Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Wisteria Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Wisteria Hill have a pool?
No, 6003 Wisteria Hill does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Wisteria Hill have accessible units?
No, 6003 Wisteria Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Wisteria Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 6003 Wisteria Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 Wisteria Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 Wisteria Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio