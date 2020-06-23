Rent Calculator
6002 Monica Place
6002 Monica Place
6002 Monica Place
Browse Similar Places
Location
6002 Monica Place, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4650085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6002 Monica Place have any available units?
6002 Monica Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6002 Monica Place currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Monica Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Monica Place pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Monica Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6002 Monica Place offer parking?
No, 6002 Monica Place does not offer parking.
Does 6002 Monica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Monica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Monica Place have a pool?
No, 6002 Monica Place does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Monica Place have accessible units?
No, 6002 Monica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Monica Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6002 Monica Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 Monica Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6002 Monica Place does not have units with air conditioning.
