San Antonio, TX
6002 CELTIC
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

6002 CELTIC

6002 Celtic · No Longer Available
Location

6002 Celtic, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with fireplace, refrigerator, washer and dryer included , in gated community Medical Centerarea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 CELTIC have any available units?
6002 CELTIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 CELTIC have?
Some of 6002 CELTIC's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 CELTIC currently offering any rent specials?
6002 CELTIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 CELTIC pet-friendly?
No, 6002 CELTIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6002 CELTIC offer parking?
Yes, 6002 CELTIC offers parking.
Does 6002 CELTIC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 CELTIC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 CELTIC have a pool?
No, 6002 CELTIC does not have a pool.
Does 6002 CELTIC have accessible units?
No, 6002 CELTIC does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 CELTIC have units with dishwashers?
No, 6002 CELTIC does not have units with dishwashers.
