San Antonio, TX
600 Monticello Ct
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:15 AM

600 Monticello Ct

600 Monticello Court · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

600 Monticello Court, San Antonio, TX 78223
Hot Wells

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom with 1 bath with walk in shower. All Ceramic tile floors. Wall a/c units. Includes range and refrigerator. Just Remodeled. Call Frank to see. NO pets. $35 ap fee each adult. $300 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Monticello Ct have any available units?
600 Monticello Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Monticello Ct have?
Some of 600 Monticello Ct's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Monticello Ct currently offering any rent specials?
600 Monticello Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Monticello Ct pet-friendly?
No, 600 Monticello Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 600 Monticello Ct offer parking?
No, 600 Monticello Ct does not offer parking.
Does 600 Monticello Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Monticello Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Monticello Ct have a pool?
No, 600 Monticello Ct does not have a pool.
Does 600 Monticello Ct have accessible units?
No, 600 Monticello Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Monticello Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Monticello Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

