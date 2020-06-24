All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
600 E. SONTERRA BLVD.
600 E. SONTERRA BLVD.

600 East Sonterra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

600 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78232
Stone Oak

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
This brand-new mid rise community is ideally located in the heart of Stone Oak and Sonterra?s medical and business district and only minutes from Highways 281 and 1604. Come home to beautiful landscaping and resort-style amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, two resort-style pools, a DVD library, business center, coffee/tea bar, dog park, playground and complimentary tanning! Every corner of this property is perfection! This pristine pristine apartment features granite countertops, jetted garden tubs, island kitchens, wood flooring, crown molding and plenty of storage! You?ll love it here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. have any available units?
600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. have?
Some of 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. is pet friendly.
Does 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. offer parking?
No, 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. has a pool.
Does 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 E. SONTERRA BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
