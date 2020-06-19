600 E MARKET ST.

Amenities

With the best "backyard" in the country, the River Walk is just outside your door. Step into the excitement of a Spurs victory celebration, take a dinner cruise on the River Walk, or enjoy the holiday light displays and Fiesta. Take in a movie or shop, just across the street at the River Center Mall. It's then just a short stroll back to your 32nd floor view of San Antonio, where you can take advantage of the best roof top heated pool and hot tub in San Antonio, as well as the Grand Hyatt's room service.