600 E MARKET ST.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

600 E MARKET ST

600 East Market Street · (210) 690-0050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 East Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78206
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3213 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
With the best "backyard" in the country, the River Walk is just outside your door. Step into the excitement of a Spurs victory celebration, take a dinner cruise on the River Walk, or enjoy the holiday light displays and Fiesta. Take in a movie or shop, just across the street at the River Center Mall. It's then just a short stroll back to your 32nd floor view of San Antonio, where you can take advantage of the best roof top heated pool and hot tub in San Antonio, as well as the Grand Hyatt's room service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 600 E MARKET ST have any available units?
600 E MARKET ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 E MARKET ST have?
Some of 600 E MARKET ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 E MARKET ST currently offering any rent specials?
600 E MARKET ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 E MARKET ST pet-friendly?
No, 600 E MARKET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 600 E MARKET ST offer parking?
Yes, 600 E MARKET ST does offer parking.
Does 600 E MARKET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 E MARKET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 E MARKET ST have a pool?
Yes, 600 E MARKET ST has a pool.
Does 600 E MARKET ST have accessible units?
No, 600 E MARKET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 600 E MARKET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 E MARKET ST does not have units with dishwashers.

