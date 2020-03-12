All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6 Court Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6 Court Circle
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

6 Court Circle

6 Court Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Park - Northwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6 Court Circle, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Recently updated home on a quiet cup-de-sac! updates: include: Granite counter tops& appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors, Lighting Fixtures & plantation shutters, marble fireplace & mantle in Family room, Marble counter tops & fixtures in Mbath & carpet in secondary bedrooms. Impressive covered back patio w/ outdoor kitchen complete w/ granite counter tops, commercial ice maker, fridge, stovetop burner & gas BBQ. Private backyard w/maintenance free artificial grass & gas firepit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Court Circle have any available units?
6 Court Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Court Circle have?
Some of 6 Court Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Court Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6 Court Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Court Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6 Court Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6 Court Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6 Court Circle offers parking.
Does 6 Court Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Court Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Court Circle have a pool?
No, 6 Court Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6 Court Circle have accessible units?
No, 6 Court Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Court Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Court Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio