6 Court Circle

Amenities
Recently updated home on a quiet cup-de-sac! updates: include: Granite counter tops& appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors, Lighting Fixtures & plantation shutters, marble fireplace & mantle in Family room, Marble counter tops & fixtures in Mbath & carpet in secondary bedrooms. Impressive covered back patio w/ outdoor kitchen complete w/ granite counter tops, commercial ice maker, fridge, stovetop burner & gas BBQ. Private backyard w/maintenance free artificial grass & gas firepit!