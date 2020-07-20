All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5975 Midcrown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5975 Midcrown Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

5975 Midcrown Drive

5975 Midcrown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5975 Midcrown Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,496 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date o

(RLNE4914415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5975 Midcrown Drive have any available units?
5975 Midcrown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5975 Midcrown Drive have?
Some of 5975 Midcrown Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5975 Midcrown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5975 Midcrown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5975 Midcrown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5975 Midcrown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5975 Midcrown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5975 Midcrown Drive offers parking.
Does 5975 Midcrown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5975 Midcrown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5975 Midcrown Drive have a pool?
No, 5975 Midcrown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5975 Midcrown Drive have accessible units?
No, 5975 Midcrown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5975 Midcrown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5975 Midcrown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio