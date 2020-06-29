Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive
5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sunrise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Completely remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Bring your own personal touch to this this 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive have any available units?
5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive offer parking?
No, 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive has a pool.
Does 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5970 Catalina Sunrise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio