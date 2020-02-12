Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR
5959 Catalina Sunrise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5959 Catalina Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath with converted garage. Ceramic Tile flooring throughout. Easy access to major highways. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR have any available units?
5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR does offer parking.
Does 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR have a pool?
No, 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR have accessible units?
No, 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5959 CATALINA SUNRISE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
