Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5954 Cliff Valley Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
5954 Cliff Valley Dr
5954 Cliff Valley
·
No Longer Available
Location
5954 Cliff Valley, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, big yard, covered patio, walking distance to schools, city bus, close to shopping area 1 mile from 1604.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5954 Cliff Valley Dr have any available units?
5954 Cliff Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5954 Cliff Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5954 Cliff Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5954 Cliff Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5954 Cliff Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5954 Cliff Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5954 Cliff Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 5954 Cliff Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5954 Cliff Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5954 Cliff Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 5954 Cliff Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5954 Cliff Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5954 Cliff Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5954 Cliff Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5954 Cliff Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5954 Cliff Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5954 Cliff Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
