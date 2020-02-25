Rent Calculator
San Antonio
Last updated November 16 2019
1 of 10
5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR
5953 Burning Sunrise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5953 Burning Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. CLOSE TO I-10, LOOP 410, FM 78, FORT SAM, SAMMC, RANDOLPH AFB, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND RESTAURANTS. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have any available units?
5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR offers parking.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have a pool?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have accessible units?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
