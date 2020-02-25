All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR

5953 Burning Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sunrise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5953 Burning Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. CLOSE TO I-10, LOOP 410, FM 78, FORT SAM, SAMMC, RANDOLPH AFB, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND RESTAURANTS. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have any available units?
5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR offers parking.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have a pool?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have accessible units?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5953 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio