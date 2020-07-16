All apartments in San Antonio
5939 Aspen Garden
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

5939 Aspen Garden

5939 Aspen Gdn · No Longer Available
Location

5939 Aspen Gdn, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Aspen Garden have any available units?
5939 Aspen Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5939 Aspen Garden have?
Some of 5939 Aspen Garden's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 Aspen Garden currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Aspen Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Aspen Garden pet-friendly?
No, 5939 Aspen Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5939 Aspen Garden offer parking?
Yes, 5939 Aspen Garden offers parking.
Does 5939 Aspen Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 Aspen Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Aspen Garden have a pool?
No, 5939 Aspen Garden does not have a pool.
Does 5939 Aspen Garden have accessible units?
No, 5939 Aspen Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Aspen Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5939 Aspen Garden has units with dishwashers.
