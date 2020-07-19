All apartments in San Antonio
5938 Aspen Garden · No Longer Available
Location

5938 Aspen Garden, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5938 Aspen Garden have any available units?
5938 Aspen Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5938 Aspen Garden currently offering any rent specials?
5938 Aspen Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5938 Aspen Garden pet-friendly?
No, 5938 Aspen Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5938 Aspen Garden offer parking?
Yes, 5938 Aspen Garden offers parking.
Does 5938 Aspen Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5938 Aspen Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5938 Aspen Garden have a pool?
No, 5938 Aspen Garden does not have a pool.
Does 5938 Aspen Garden have accessible units?
No, 5938 Aspen Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 5938 Aspen Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5938 Aspen Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does 5938 Aspen Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 5938 Aspen Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
