Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5929 Misty Glen
5929 Misty Gln
·
No Longer Available
Location
5929 Misty Gln, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kozy Kottage in High Country. NO Carpet. Laundry Inside. Kozy Patio. Quiet neighborhood. High ceilings. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5929 Misty Glen have any available units?
5929 Misty Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5929 Misty Glen have?
Some of 5929 Misty Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5929 Misty Glen currently offering any rent specials?
5929 Misty Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5929 Misty Glen pet-friendly?
No, 5929 Misty Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5929 Misty Glen offer parking?
Yes, 5929 Misty Glen offers parking.
Does 5929 Misty Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5929 Misty Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5929 Misty Glen have a pool?
No, 5929 Misty Glen does not have a pool.
Does 5929 Misty Glen have accessible units?
No, 5929 Misty Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 5929 Misty Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 5929 Misty Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
